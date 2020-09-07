Sandip Ssingh on releasing his chats with Sushant and sister on social media: I was ashamed, but had no option
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who had claimed he shared a close bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, drew flak when the family of the late actor said they did not know him, and it emerged that Ssingh did not even meet or call Sushant in almost a year before his death on June 14. Ssingh has now released WhatsApp chats...
Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his Sushant sister aware of him being on medication for mental health issues, the lawyer said that his family...
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a..
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published