You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares glimpse of her favourite excercise



Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite active on social media. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:41 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this AG アーメダバード Priyanka Chopra debuts her new look as she shares excitement for the new IPL anthem. Watch video - Hindustan Times… https://t.co/FOVG9BlWH1 2 hours ago 🇮🇳Avinandan Bose🇮🇳 RT @HindustanTimes: Priyanka Chopra debuts her new look as she shares excitement for the new IPL anthem. Watch video https://t.co/X8OebpNC… 2 hours ago Hindustan Times RT @htshowbiz: Priyanka Chopra debuts her new look as she shares excitement for the new IPL anthem. Watch video https://t.co/x7GcWyG8el 3 hours ago HT Entertainment Priyanka Chopra debuts her new look as she shares excitement for the new IPL anthem. Watch video https://t.co/x7GcWyG8el 3 hours ago Hindustan Times Priyanka Chopra debuts her new look as she shares excitement for the new IPL anthem. Watch video https://t.co/X8OebpNCiW 3 hours ago