Kendall Jenner Goes Food Shopping with BFF Hailey Bieber

Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris: Uneven Bangs As A Kid 00:32 Almost everyone has had a questionable haircut as a child — even celebrities like Kendall Jenner. Case in point: On Saturday afternoon, the supermodel shared an adorable throwback photo from when she young on Instagram, and in it, she has bangs that appear as if she cut into them herself.