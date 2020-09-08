Kendall Jenner Goes Food Shopping with BFF Hailey Bieber
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Kendall Jenner wears a black sports bra and leggings while stepping out for some grocery shopping on Monday (September 7) in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old model was joined by her longtime friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber, who wore an all-red outfit. Kendall and her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker and Hailey and her husband Justin [...]
Almost everyone has had a questionable haircut as a child — even celebrities like Kendall Jenner. Case in point: On Saturday afternoon, the supermodel shared an adorable throwback photo from when she young on Instagram, and in it, she has bangs that appear as if she cut into them herself.