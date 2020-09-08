Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kendall Jenner Goes Food Shopping with BFF Hailey Bieber

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner wears a black sports bra and leggings while stepping out for some grocery shopping on Monday (September 7) in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old model was joined by her longtime friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber, who wore an all-red outfit. Kendall and her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker and Hailey and her husband Justin [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris: Uneven Bangs As A Kid

Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris: Uneven Bangs As A Kid 00:32

 Almost everyone has had a questionable haircut as a child — even celebrities like Kendall Jenner. Case in point: On Saturday afternoon, the supermodel shared an adorable throwback photo from when she young on Instagram, and in it, she has bangs that appear as if she cut into them herself.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare' [Video]

Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare'

Hailey Bieber says Justin Bieber is "so into skincare".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber purchase $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber purchase $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills

Justin and Hailey Bieber have purchased a $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber [Video]

Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber enjoyed spending quality time with her husband Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this

bieberandbiebes

Alieberusha RT @justjaredjr: See the new photos of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stepping out to run some errands on Labor Day! https://t.co/eBTy7ok… 11 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. See the new photos of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stepping out to run some errands on Labor Day! https://t.co/eBTy7okOEg 44 minutes ago