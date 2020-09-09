Global  
 

Taapsee Pannu takes jibe at Sushant's family lawyer after Rhea's arrest

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Actress Taapsee Pannu has taken a sarcastic jibe at senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her reaction came on the day Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of the late actor, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Taapsee reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says Sushant's...
News video: Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's arrest; Bihar police chief on NCB probe

Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's arrest; Bihar police chief on NCB probe 02:34

 In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions started pouring in soon after the arrest. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed Rhea's arrest...

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied [Video]

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail denied

Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and the court has also rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
NCB must have found evidence against her: Bihar DGP on Rhea's arrest [Video]

NCB must have found evidence against her: Bihar DGP on Rhea's arrest

While speaking to media in Patna on September 08, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "I am not excited with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, I am..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea's 2nd home: Sushant's family lawyer [Video]

Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea's 2nd home: Sushant's family lawyer

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on September 08, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh spoke on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against the late actor's sister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published

