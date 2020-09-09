Global  
 

Diddy, 21 Savage, La La and More React To Drake’s Son Adonis First Day Of School

SOHH Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
OVO Sound boss Drake and Sophie Brussaux are proud parents. The former hip-hop pair have celebrated their son Adonis Graham‘s first day of school. Adonis’ First Day of School Both Drizzy and Sophie went to their Instagram pages to show off their mini-me. While Drake shared a shot of Adonis rocking blonde-brown cornrows, Brussaux revealed […]
