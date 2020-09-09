Diddy, 21 Savage, La La and More React To Drake’s Son Adonis First Day Of School
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () OVO Sound boss Drake and Sophie Brussaux are proud parents. The former hip-hop pair have celebrated their son Adonis Graham‘s first day of school. Adonis’ First Day of School Both Drizzy and Sophie went to their Instagram pages to show off their mini-me. While Drake shared a shot of Adonis rocking blonde-brown cornrows, Brussaux revealed […]
Students in some states hit another coronavirus obstacle as they started their first day of school. Yesterday, Blackboard, Microsoft Teams, and Google Drive were all having problems as students tried to log on for class.
Tuesday was the first day of the new normal at schools for many students in the tri-state area. Whether they were in the classroom or on the computer, it was a back-to-school like no other; CBS2's Ali..