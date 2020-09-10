Tom Hanks Returns To Australia To Continue Filming on Elvis Presley Biopic
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic about Elvis Presley is kicking up production once again, as Tom Hanks returns to Australia. Production on the film was cut short earlier this year when the 64-year-old actor was one of the first notable people to test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus along with his wife, Rita Wilson, while waiting to [...]
