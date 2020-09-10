Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Hanks Returns To Australia To Continue Filming on Elvis Presley Biopic

Just Jared Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic about Elvis Presley is kicking up production once again, as Tom Hanks returns to Australia. Production on the film was cut short earlier this year when the 64-year-old actor was one of the first notable people to test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus along with his wife, Rita Wilson, while waiting to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle

Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle 00:44

 Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to resume filming his new Elvis Presley biopic after he tested positive for Covid-19 Down Under in March.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake [Video]

Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake

Deadline reports that Tom Hanks is now once again in talks to play Gepetto in Robert Zemeckis’ remake of Disney’s Pinocchio. Insiders say negotiations are very early. Gizmodo reports Hanks read the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:41Published
Tom Hanks has become a Greek citizen [Video]

Tom Hanks has become a Greek citizen

Hollywood film star Tom Hanks has become a Greek citizen.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
'Elvis: That's The Way It Is' Trailer 2 [Video]

'Elvis: That's The Way It Is' Trailer 2

Elvis: Thats The Way It Is Trailer 2 - To celebrate 85 years of Elvis Presley and 50 years since the film's original 1970 release, the King returns to cinemas - remastered - with Elvis: That's The Way..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks Returns to Australia for Movie Filming After Recovering From Covid-19

 The 'Cast Away' actor is back to work Down Under to join his co-workers as they resume the filming of the Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

kiwi_all_blacks

Claudia Kiwi Ludwig 🇪🇺📚🎧🎞🎶🎬📸🏉 RT @JustJared: With Tom Hanks back in Australia again, production on the Elvis Presley biopic will start up later this month https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com With Tom Hanks back in Australia again, production on the Elvis Presley biopic will start up later this month https://t.co/V8PtyFQ99T 1 hour ago

Waveline2shore

WavEline2sHore Tom Hanks returns to Australia to continue filming Elvis Presley biopic https://t.co/UpOdQ46xQ0 1 day ago