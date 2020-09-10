|
Archie Likes to Crash Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Zoom Calls!
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their hands full with little Archie! While making their Zoom calls, the 16-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex likes to make “impromptu cameos.” “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger [...]
