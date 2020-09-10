MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Compares Trump Coronavirus, War Dead Scandals to Hillary Email Story

Global  
 

Chuck Todd analogized scandals like President Donald Trump's current coronavirus-related political difficulties and alleged comments about U.S. war dead to the intense coverage of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server four years ago.
