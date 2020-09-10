MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Compares Trump Coronavirus, War Dead Scandals to Hillary Email Story
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Chuck Todd analogized scandals like President Donald Trump's current coronavirus-related political difficulties and alleged comments about U.S. war dead to the intense coverage of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server four years ago.
Throughout his administration, President Donald Trump has typically managed to shrug off various scandals, investigations, and impeachment proceedings.
But according to CNN, Trump was visibly distressed this weekend over a particular story published in The Atlantic.
It alleged that he privately...