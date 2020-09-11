|
Netflix Responds to 'Cuties' Backlash, Says Movie Is Actually Against the Sexualization of Children
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Netflix is responding to the backlash surrounding the new movie Cuties, which is now available on the streaming service. Controversy was caused a few weeks ago when a movie poster for the film went viral as it appeared to sexualize underage children. Now, people are saying that the movie as a whole is sexualizing young [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this