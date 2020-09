You Might Like

Tweets about this Tampa_ND_Marty My Lord they’re married. Haven’t seen each other. I think he’s done it before as they have children! Candace Came… https://t.co/UmfYIwldNi 4 minutes ago MontanaSkies🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to (88020) Good for her. —->Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘inappropriate’ PDA pic with husband after backlash from Christian… https://t.co/ouip4Qk88X 6 minutes ago atasteofcreole “My husband of 24 years can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage a… https://t.co/Vj4IFP4zBp 7 minutes ago retiredmarine Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘inappropriate’ PDA pic with husband after backlash from Christian fans… https://t.co/kwuJ90NAHj 20 minutes ago ed out on the highway RT @rhoadhard: Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘inappropriate’ PDA pic with husband after backlash from Christian fans 'I'm actually not sor… 20 minutes ago ed out on the highway Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘inappropriate’ PDA pic with husband after backlash from Christian fans 'I'm actuall… https://t.co/DFi7PgHm7k 20 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘inappropriate’ PDA pic with husband after backlash from Christian fans" via FOX NE… https://t.co/IlLYH7WsLF 26 minutes ago Zyite.com Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘inappropriate’ PDA pic with husband after backlash from Christian fans https://t.co/fGfafohiyr 29 minutes ago