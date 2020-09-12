Global  
 

Regina King Joins ‘The Harder They Fall’ Alongside Zasie Beatz, Lakeith Stanfield & More

Just Jared Saturday, 12 September 2020
Regina King is adding her star power to western movie, The Harder They Fall. The 49-year-old Watchmen actress will join Lakeith Stanfield, Zasie Beatz, and Delroy Lindo in the upcoming Netflix movie, as well as Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler, Deadline reports. The flick, which also stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, follows [...]
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr 01:38

 Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'

