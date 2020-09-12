Regina King Joins ‘The Harder They Fall’ Alongside Zasie Beatz, Lakeith Stanfield & More Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Regina King is adding her star power to western movie, The Harder They Fall. The 49-year-old Watchmen actress will join Lakeith Stanfield, Zasie Beatz, and Delroy Lindo in the upcoming Netflix movie, as well as Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler, Deadline reports. The flick, which also stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, follows [...]


