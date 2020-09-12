Regina King Joins ‘The Harder They Fall’ Alongside Zasie Beatz, Lakeith Stanfield & More
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () Regina King is adding her star power to western movie, The Harder They Fall. The 49-year-old Watchmen actress will join Lakeith Stanfield, Zasie Beatz, and Delroy Lindo in the upcoming Netflix movie, as well as Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler, Deadline reports. The flick, which also stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, follows [...]
Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'
You Might Like
Tweets about this
JustJared.com Regina King is joining Idris Elba and many other stars in Netflix's all-Black western movie, "The Harder They Fall"
https://t.co/bcCAKylF2p 36 minutes ago
Steven Birmingham RT @Variety: Regina King Joins Idris Elba-Jonathan Majors Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ https://t.co/TPoQW7dPhw 3 hours ago
Xavi-IceCreamConvos Regina King Joins Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Produced By Jay-Z https://t.co/jggphHVsJs 📺🖤🍦#ReginaKing… https://t.co/PFj10UbYis 6 hours ago
IceCreamConvos.com Regina King Joins Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Produced By Jay-Z https://t.co/h8vU94o9Dq 📺🖤🍦#ReginaKing… https://t.co/Z5b3TfEezW 6 hours ago
George Roussos Regina King Joins Idris Elba-Jonathan Majors Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ https://t.co/84bEYKQyGw https://t.co/DPwJ1tHpaT 10 hours ago