WATCH: Joe Biden Hands Out Beers to Firefighters on 9/11 Anniversary
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden kept a promise when he handed out beers to firefighters in Shanksville, PA on the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Early Friday morning, the ex-VP told reporters he’d be taking the day off from campaigning on the “solemn day,” as he participated […]
US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World TradeCentre. The commemoration began with a bell ringing at 8.46am, marking thetime...