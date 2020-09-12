WATCH: Joe Biden Hands Out Beers to Firefighters on 9/11 Anniversary

Global  
 

Mediaite Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
WATCH: Joe Biden Hands Out Beers to Firefighters on 9/11 AnniversaryFormer Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden kept a promise when he handed out beers to firefighters in Shanksville, PA on the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Early Friday morning, the ex-VP told reporters he’d be taking the day off from campaigning on the “solemn day,” as he participated […]
News video: Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero

Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero 01:23

 US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World TradeCentre. The commemoration began with a bell ringing at 8.46am, marking thetime...

