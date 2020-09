Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos That Blake Lively Took of Him Getting a COVID-19 Test Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Ryan Reynolds is going back to work on his movie Red Notice and he had to take a COVID-19 test to make sure he’s safe to be around other people. The 43-year-old actor took to social media on Saturday (September 12) to share photos that his wife Blake Lively snapped of him getting the test. [...] 👓 View full article

