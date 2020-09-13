Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Discusses Random Photos in Her Phone Amid Chris Evans Alleged NSFW Leak

Just Jared Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is opening up about finding random photos in her camera roll at the same time as the world reacts to Chris Evans seemingly accidentally leaking a NSFW photo of himself in his own camera roll. The 34-year-old Chrissy’s Court star spoke out amid much social media banter about the situation on Saturday night [...]
