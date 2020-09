Pau Gasol Welcomes First Child With Wife Catherine McDonnell, Names His Newborn After Gianna Bryant Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Slam dunk! Milwaukee Bucks player and former Lakers star Pau Gasol announced the sweet and special news that he's a father. The two-time NBA champion and his wife Catherine McDonnell... 👓 View full article

