The story just gets weirder and weirder...



Irish pop duo *Jedward* are calling out *Ian Brown's* COVID conspiracies.



The wayward Stone Roses frontman has been tweeting some discomfiting views, calling into question the need for masks and lockdowns in the face of the pandemic.



Also seeming to flirt with anti-vaccination viewpoints, it's been a confusing and extremely disappointing period for fans.



Ian Brown has just tweeted his scorn at the term 'conspiracy theorist', writing:



"a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda..."



Remarkably, Irish duo Jedward have clapped back, with a pair of golden responses:







Hi Ian you discredited yourself with your backward views and non logical actions



— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 14, 2020







The Public have lost all respect and credibility for your views!



Your music and cheekbones are a dream but your tweets are a nightmare



— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 14, 2020



