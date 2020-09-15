Global  
 

Ankita Lokhande on 3 months of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Time flies fast

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional post three months after his death.

"Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace.. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant," Ankita tweeted from her verified account on...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Ankita Lokhande on 3 months of SSR death: Time flies fast

Ankita Lokhande on 3 months of SSR death: Time flies fast 01:03

 Ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput with an emotional post three months after his death. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #AnkitaLokhande #SushantSinghRajput

