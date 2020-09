Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed in Restraining Order Filing Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Cassie Randolph accuses Colton Underwood of "stalking" and "harassing" her in a bombshell restraining order filing obtained by E! News. On Monday, Sept. 14, a judge... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this