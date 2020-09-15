Global  
 

WATCH Paul Rudd’s Hilarious Yet Deadly Serious Covid Mask PSA Aimed at Millennials: ‘We Gotta YEET This Virus!’

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Comic actor Paul Rudd stars in a new viral public service announcement in which he urges millennials to prevent coronavirus infections by wearing a mask — and does so in hilarious fashion. The video, posted by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, features the 51 year-old Rudd ineptly adopting the mannerisms and lingo of a millennial […]
