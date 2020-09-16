PlayStation 5 launches Nov. 12 for $499

You Might Like

Tweets about this Do you remember Molly? RT @Crunchyroll: NEWS: PlayStation 5 Launches on November 12, Disc Version Priced at $499 ✨ More: https://t.co/0QNMvwgrlj https://t.co/bUa… 2 seconds ago Junyuan RT @BenjiSales: Its Official PlayStation 5 launches November 12th in Japan, US, Canda, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand. November 19th Rest… 12 seconds ago Gamers On a Rant There we go! #PlayStation5 is $499 and $399 for the all digital version, and launches November 12th. Not at all sur… https://t.co/GmBQenYeey 53 seconds ago Par2ival's World RT @GNpodcasts: The PS5 release date is confirmed: it's coming on November 12 to the US. Sony also announced that the PlayStation 5 will c… 54 seconds ago Geek Network The PS5 release date is confirmed: it's coming on November 12 to the US. Sony also announced that the PlayStation… https://t.co/8kh93NC0Ug 1 minute ago Lex RT @nichegamer: PlayStation 5 Launches November 12 in US and Elsewhere, 19 Worldwide; for $499.99, Digital Edition $399.99 https://t.co/gdQ… 1 minute ago