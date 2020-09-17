Carrie Underwood Sings Her Hit Song 'Before He Cheats' During ACM Awards 2020's Star-Studded Opening!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Carrie Underwood hits the stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry while participating in the opening number of the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). The five nominees for Entertainer of the Year kicked off the show by performing some of their biggest hits. Carrie was joined by Luke Bryan, [...]
Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were announced as joint winners of the Entertainer of the Year prize at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), meaning the accolade was shared for the first time.