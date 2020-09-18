|
A Masked Danny Masterson Appeared in Court for Rape Charges
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Danny Masterson wears a mask while appearing in court on Friday morning (September 18) at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old actor was arraigned on rape charges that were filed back in June. He was formally charged with the rape of three women between 2001 and 2003. Although Danny [...]
