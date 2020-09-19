Global  
 

HGTV Star Christina Anstead Splits From Husband Ant Anstead After Less Than 2 Years Together

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead, have split up after less than two years together. The 37-year-old HGTV star and Ant, the host of Wheeler Dealers, have called it quits after tying the knot in a surprise winter wedding at their home in 2018. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We [...]
