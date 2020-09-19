HGTV Star Christina Anstead Splits From Husband Ant Anstead After Less Than 2 Years Together
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead, have split up after less than two years together. The 37-year-old HGTV star and Ant, the host of Wheeler Dealers, have called it quits after tying the knot in a surprise winter wedding at their home in 2018. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We [...]
A Saudi Arabian wife celebrates her husband’s second marriage to another woman and admitted it took her four years to mentally prepare for it.Umm Omar shared the clip on Twitter where it is going viral with nearly 600,000 views.According to the newspaper Siasat, Omar encouraged her husband to marry...