Tom Hardy Is Trending Thanks to Latest James Bond Rumors

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New James Bond trailer released for No Time To Die



The latest trailer for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has beenreleased ahead of the movie hitting cinemas in November. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this ﾌｧ-子 RT @JustJared: Tom Hardy has been trending all day thanks to rumors surrounding the James Bond casting! https://t.co/nCs4KwOjWG 14 minutes ago JustJared.com Tom Hardy has been trending all day thanks to rumors surrounding the James Bond casting! https://t.co/nCs4KwOjWG 30 minutes ago