Tom Hardy Is Trending Thanks to Latest James Bond Rumors
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Tom Hardy has been a trending topic on Google and social platforms all day thanks to the latest rumors surrounding the casting of James Bond. Daniel Craig‘s final appearance as the fictional MI6 agent will be in the upcoming film No Time to Die, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters in November (unless the [...]
Dubbed ‘the most famous car in the world’ and renowned as being among the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models, the DB5 has become a byword for timeless style and sports car desirability. Fewer than 900 saloon examples were built by the brand between 1963 and 1965, with by...