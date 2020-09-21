Global  
 

Madison Beer Performs National Anthem at Night 1 of Stanley Cup Finals (Video)

Just Jared Jr Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Madison Beer kicked off the first night of the Stanley Cup finals on Saturday night (September 19)! The 21-year-old “Baby” singer performed the U.S. National Anthem ahead of the hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning, which was held in Canada. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madison Beer “stanley [...]
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Anthony Cirelli's OT goal sends Lightning to Stanley Cup Final

Anthony Cirelli's OT goal sends Lightning to Stanley Cup Final 02:10

 The Lightning are now heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in franchise history.

