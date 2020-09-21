Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey's Tweets Had Fans So Confused, But She Just Explained Them!

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Mariah Carey‘s fans were so confused today after seeing her latest tweets, and some people were even wondering if she had been hacked based on the messages being sent out! Now, the Grammy-winning singer is explaining what she meant by those tweets, which were indeed written by her. In all caps, Mariah first wrote “THANKSGIVING [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls [Video]

Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Mariah Carey is disappointed that Tina Fey didn't use her classic holiday tune All I Want for Christmas is You in her teen comedy Mean Girls.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Proves She's the Queen of 'Mean Girls' Trivia With Tina Fey | Billboard News

Tina Fey quizzes superfan Mariah Carey to see just how much the singer actually knows about 'Mean Girls.'

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:27Published
Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post [Video]

Mariah Carey pokes fun at diva reputation in playful Instagram post

Mariah Carey has offered fans a behind the scenes glimpse into her relationship with her daughter Monroe, suggesting her girl is more of a "diva" than she is.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Mariah Carey's Tweets Had Fans So Confused, But She Just Explained Them!: Mariah Carey‘s fans were so confused toda… https://t.co/C7JlLSrWCk 6 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Mariah Carey's Tweets Had Fans So Confused, But She Just Explained Them! 7 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Mariah Carey's fans were so confused by her tweets this afternoon, but she has now explained what they meant! https://t.co/xLrGkFhuqL 16 minutes ago

stilldirrrrty

ً RT @stilldirrrrty: when i marry mariah carey and her fans see my hag and xtina outsang tweets 😌😌 https://t.co/hxBRyvxnsz 1 week ago

stilldirrrrty

ً when i marry mariah carey and her fans see my hag and xtina outsang tweets 😌😌 https://t.co/hxBRyvxnsz 1 week ago