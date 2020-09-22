Global  
 

Sarah Paulson Reveals Why People Are So Preoccupied with Her & Holland Taylor's Age Gap

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Sarah Paulson has been in a relationship with actress Holland Taylor for years now, and she’s speaking out about their 32-year age gap. In her Harper’s Bazaar cover story, Sarah, 45, was asked why the public seems fascinated that she’s dating Holland, 77. Sarah said the preoccupation is because of “our own ageist thinking and [...]
