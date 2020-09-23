Princess Beatrice Visits Her Wedding Dress, On Display at Windsor Castle!
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Princess Beatrice visits her wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) in Windsor, England. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married on July 18 of this year after being forced to cancel their big day, which was originally planned for May of 2020. The couple postponed due to [...]
Exhibition goes on show at Windsor Castle of Princess Beatrice's weddingoutfit, loaned to her by the Queen for the nuptials in July. It features thetaffeta gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the 1960s as well as a replicabouquet and the Princess' wedding shoes.
The dress worn by Princess Beatrice at her wedding will go on public displayat Windsor Castle later this month. The vintage gown, which was designed bySir Norman Hartnell, was loaned to the bride from..
