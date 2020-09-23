Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice Visits Her Wedding Dress, On Display at Windsor Castle!

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Princess Beatrice visits her wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) in Windsor, England. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married on July 18 of this year after being forced to cancel their big day, which was originally planned for May of 2020. The couple postponed due to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Beatrice's wedding dress goes on show at Windsor

Beatrice's wedding dress goes on show at Windsor 01:00

 Exhibition goes on show at Windsor Castle of Princess Beatrice's weddingoutfit, loaned to her by the Queen for the nuptials in July. It features thetaffeta gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the 1960s as well as a replicabouquet and the Princess' wedding shoes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding gown on display [Video]

Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding gown on display

The gown worn by Britain's Princess Beatrice at her scaled down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her marriage took place.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Beatrice's wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle [Video]

Beatrice's wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle

The dress worn by Princess Beatrice at her wedding will go on public displayat Windsor Castle later this month. The vintage gown, which was designed bySir Norman Hartnell, was loaned to the bride from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Sarah Ferguson's birthday tribute to Princess Beatrice [Video]

Sarah Ferguson's birthday tribute to Princess Beatrice

The Duchess of York is the mother of Princess Beatrice, and as her daughter turned 32 years old, the royal took to social media to share a touching birthday message.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Beatrice reunited with wedding dress ahead of exhibition

 Princess Beatrice has been reunited with her wedding gown ahead of the vintage dress going on public display.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this