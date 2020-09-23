Global  
 

Andy Cohen Addresses Teddi Mellencamp's Dismissal From 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Andy Cohen is setting the record straight. The Watch What Happens Live host opened up about the departure of Teddi Mellencamp from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday (September 23). “Teddi Mellencamp released what I thought was one of the most, no BS. I’m leaving announcements on record. We [...]
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Andy Cohen says Teddi Mellencamp's 'RHOBH' exit is not about All In controversy

Andy Cohen says Teddi Mellencamp's 'RHOBH' exit is not about All In controversy 01:12

 Andy Cohen is setting the record straight on Teddi Mellencamp's exit from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

