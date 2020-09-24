Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Swimsuit Photo
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Selena Gomez is proud of her skin. The 28-year-old Rare Beauty superstar posed in a blue one-piece swimsuit in a picture on her Instagram on Thursday (September 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I [...]
