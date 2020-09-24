Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Swimsuit Photo

Just Jared Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is proud of her skin. The 28-year-old Rare Beauty superstar posed in a blue one-piece swimsuit in a picture on her Instagram on Thursday (September 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Selena Gomez: Last Word On Bieber Heartbreak

Selena Gomez: Last Word On Bieber Heartbreak 00:33

 Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically. It ended in October 2019 when Gomez released the first time singles from her album Rare back-to-back: "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." She purposely did it that way, she told Rolling Stone in a new interview...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez doesn’t want people to see her as just sad and hurt [Video]

Selena Gomez doesn’t want people to see her as just sad and hurt

Selena Gomez made a conscious decision to try and change her "sad and hurt" image with her latest album Rare.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Selena Gomez & Blackpink Deliver 'Ice Cream' Lyric Video | Billboard News [Video]

Selena Gomez & Blackpink Deliver 'Ice Cream' Lyric Video | Billboard News

Selena Gomez & Blackpink Deliver 'Ice Cream' Lyric Video | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:03Published
Selena Gomez's 10 Minute On-The-Go Beauty Routine [Video]

Selena Gomez's 10 Minute On-The-Go Beauty Routine

Our October cover star, Selena Gomez, shows us how to pull off her 10-minute makeup routine. Hailing from her first ever personal glam room, Selena takes us step-by-step through her go-to routine for..

Credit: Allure Magazine     Duration: 10:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez Proudly Flaunts Her Kidney Transplant Scar: ‘I Feel Confident’

 A rare beauty! Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday, September 24, to flaunt her kidney transplant scar — three years post-surgery.  “When I got my...
OK! Magazine

Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Bathing Suit Photo

 Selena Gomez won't hide her kidney transplant scar anymore. On Thursday, Sept. 24, Selena--who received a kidney transplant from friend and Grown-ish actress...
E! Online

Selena Gomez Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar, Feels Empowered

 Selena Gomez is not hiding her scars anymore ... she's showing 'em off and is damn proud. The singer revealed Thursday ... ever since she got her kidney...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this