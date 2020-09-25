Who Went Home on 'Big Brother' 2020? Week 7 Spoilers Revealed!
Friday, 25 September 2020 () SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Big Brother! Another week has flown by in the Big Brother house and someone else has been sent to the jury house. The head of household this week was Memphis and he kicked off the week by making a [...]
During her evictee interview with ET Canada, "BB" queen Da'Vonne Rogers gets candid about representing the Black community on "Big Brother: All-Stars", saying that not only was she fighting for herself, but she was "fighting for all of us" in the community. Plus, she shares how she feels about Nicole...
A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..
CHICAGO - Capping off a month of virtual events called Fall 2020, which had been previously known at NYC TV Week, the focus of next week's sessions will be on measurement and streaming, two of the most..