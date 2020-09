Dax Shepard Reveals He Has Relapsed After 16 Years of Sobriety Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Dax Shepard is bravely opening up about a relapse. The 45-year-old actor admitted on his podcast Armchair Expert on Friday (September 25) that after having 16 years of sobriety, he relapsed with painkillers, and has been β€œon them all day" for the past eight weeks.