Donald Trump Wastes No Time + Picks Anti-Abortion Notorious RBG Replacement

SOHH Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is bringing new meaning to thirst. The head of state wasted no time in choosing a replacement for the Supreme Court by selecting ultra conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a week after her death. Donald Trump Goes Anti-Abortion Route According to reports, Trump’s decision to go with […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion 01:45

 [NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

