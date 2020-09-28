Sayani Gupta: People will not pay you more for being nominated for the Emmys Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sayani Gupta has been seen in acclaimed and successful shows like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please. The other thing that unites them is the fact that they both were nominated at the International Emmy Awards. And Gupta, who has also acted in films like Fan, Jagga Jasoos, Jolly LLB 2, and Article 15, talks about the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Next-Gen TV Is Top Priority’ Amid Rapid Changes: Mediaocean’s Anupam Gupta



SEATTLE - The omnichannel universe gets more fragmented every year, challenging marketers to reach audiences among a wider variety of media channels. Software platform Mediaocean aims to help.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

