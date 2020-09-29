Global  
 

'America's Got Talent' Reaches Settlement With Gabrielle Union Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020
NBC and Gabrielle Union have reached a settlement. The 47-year-old former America’s Got Talent judge reached a settlement with the company following her allegations of a toxic workplace culture behind-the-scenes at the series, Variety reported Tuesday (September 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates [...]
