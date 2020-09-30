Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Did you know as YRF's casting team member Bhumi Pednekar had auditioned Ranveer Singh?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Bhumi Pednekar got candid like never before, on the latest episode of JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 5. In the *interview with Neha Dhupia*, Bhumi spilt some beans on the audition process and also shared memory with Ranveer Singh and his audition days.

Bhumi worked in the casting team of YRF for over six years. Before trying...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bhumi Pednekar | Konkona Sen Sharma |Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare |Aur Batao [Video]

Bhumi Pednekar | Konkona Sen Sharma |Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare |Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to actors Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma their movie Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 19:49Published

Tweets about this