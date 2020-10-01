Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Aren't you still going to be jobless?,' asks a user to Abhishek Bachchan, his reply wins the Internet

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
According to the Unlock 5 guidelines, the cinema halls have been permitted to reopen with 50% seating capacity. And reacting to this, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account and wrote- "The best news of the week!!!!" (sic)

However, a user tried to troll him and this is what he said- "But aren't you still gonna be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Abhishek replies to troll calling him jobless

 Abhishek Bachchan expressed his happiness when it was announced that theatres and multiplexes would reopen after October 15. "The best news of the week!!!!"...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

_LunaWenee

(Luna)💫 ²⁰²⁰ RT @LTYKAI: find it weird how people still aren’t contented with NCT 2020 and calling 127 jobless 🤨 even when Loveholic was announced, some… 6 days ago