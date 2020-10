White Supremacist Daily Stormer Founder Heard Trump’s ‘Stand By’ Comment as Chilling Command: ‘Get Ready for War’ Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Naz website Daily Stormer, interpreted President Donald Trump's "Stand back and stand by" remark as an unambiguous call to arms, writing on the site that the command "gave me shivers." Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Naz website Daily Stormer, interpreted President Donald Trump's "Stand back and stand by" remark as an unambiguous call to arms, writing on the site that the command "gave me shivers." 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Holly Hold RT @Mediaite: White Supremacist Daily Stormer Founder Heard Trump's 'Stand By' Comment as Chilling Command: 'Get Ready for War' https://t.c… 44 seconds ago Mediaite White Supremacist Daily Stormer Founder Heard Trump's 'Stand By' Comment as Chilling Command: 'Get Ready for War' https://t.co/d4AzG4vgXi 6 minutes ago DuckAndCovid2020🌹 Name one white supremacist group:? Here are nine: Ku Klux Klan Aryan Brotherhood The Daily Stormer American Nazi Pa… https://t.co/R0pyIriepN 3 hours ago Tom Augaitis President Punk has been endorsed by David Duke, Gavin McInnes, The Proud Boys and The Daily Stormer. President Punk… https://t.co/HyBVnw3Sqc 10 hours ago Acker Antoine RT @purplechrain: Andrew Anglin, the founder of the largest neo-Nazi / white supremacist / Holocaust denial site, The Daily Stormer, posted… 14 hours ago Alexander Andrew Anglin, the founder of the largest neo-Nazi / white supremacist / Holocaust denial site, The Daily Stormer,… https://t.co/VaNY9r39Mx 15 hours ago Tom Augaitis @realDonaldTrump President Punk, you have been endorsed by David Duke, Gavin McInnes, the Proud Boys and the Daily… https://t.co/oLxHCUMLlR 18 hours ago dissident-right @amconmag My take: Proud Boys is a multiracial group and not white nationalist or white supremacist. Daily Stormer… https://t.co/CfERfmAAqo 21 hours ago