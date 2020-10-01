Global  
 

Clare Bronfman Net Worth: How Much did the Seagram Heiress Spend on NXIVM?

Clare Bronfman, the Seagram’s heiress, was sentenced for her role in the NXIVM sex cult scandal. Clare is the youngest daughter of billionaire, Edgar Bronfman Sr., the late chairman of the Seagram liquor empire. Despite her legal troubles, the heiress is far from broke. Clare Bronfman’s net worth is estimated at $200.0 million, which is […]
 Seagram’s liquor fortune heir Clare Bronfman faces sentencing today in the NXIVM sex cult case.

