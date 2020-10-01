Celebs wish President Kovind on his B'Day

Global  
 

Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind turned 75 years-old today. To this, Bollywood celebrities are taking turns on their respective social media handles to wish the President on his special day. One of them was Abhishek Bachchan who took to Twitter to send across his virtual wishes for President Kovind and wrote in his post, “Wishing our Honourable President of India, his Excellency Shri Ramnath Kovind ji a very happy birthday. #JaiHind @rashtrapatibhvn”
President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News

President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates 75th birthday: A peek into his life so far|Oneindia News 01:59

 President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 75th birthday today. Ram Nath Kovind is serving as the 14th and current President of India. Prior to his nomination, he served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006. He attended school and...

