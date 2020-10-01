Celebs wish President Kovind on his B'Day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago Bolsonaro criticises Argentina for handling of economy



Brazilian president accuses President Alberto Fernandez’ government of bad economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 4 days ago President Trump Makes His Miami Stop



President Donald Trump courted the Hispanic vote in Doral on Friday when he hosted a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable at Trump National Doral Miami. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:58 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this