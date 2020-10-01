Celebs wish President Kovind on his B'Day

Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind turned 75 years-old today. To this, Bollywood celebrities are taking turns on their respective social media handles to wish the President on his special day. One of them was Abhishek Bachchan who took to Twitter to send across his virtual wishes for President Kovind and wrote in his post, “Wishing our Honourable President of India, his Excellency Shri Ramnath Kovind ji a very happy birthday. #JaiHind @rashtrapatibhvn”
