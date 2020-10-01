Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Roberts Confounded By Trump, McEnany Dodging on White Supremacy: ‘For Some Reason, They’re Not Saying the Word’

Mediaite Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Fox News White House correspondent *John Roberts* had an unsettled reaction as he reflected on the *Donald Trump* and his administration's response to the recent questions about the president's comments on white supremacists.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment 00:31

 The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy. Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by."...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McEnany and reporter spar over mail-in voting claims [Video]

McEnany and reporter spar over mail-in voting claims

During a White House briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was pressed by a reporter over President Donald Trump's mail-in voting claims and was unable to give details.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Experts respond after President Trump fails to condemn white supremacist groups [Video]

Experts respond after President Trump fails to condemn white supremacist groups

The country is still buzzing about Tuesday’s presidential debate, in particular, a moment when President Trump refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:46Published
Republicans blast debate as 'a brawl', 'embarrassment' [Video]

Republicans blast debate as 'a brawl', 'embarrassment'

Republican U.S. Senators including Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn and Susan Collins on Wednesday blasted Tuesday night's presidential debate and denounced President Trump for not condemning..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

John Roberts Torches Critics Who Attacked Him for White Supremacy Question: ‘Stop Deflecting. Stop Blaming the Media. I’m Tired of It!’

 Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts snapped on-air over criticism of his question to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on whether she...
Mediaite


Tweets about this