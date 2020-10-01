John Roberts Confounded By Trump, McEnany Dodging on White Supremacy: ‘For Some Reason, They’re Not Saying the Word’
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Fox News White House correspondent *John Roberts* had an unsettled reaction as he reflected on the *Donald Trump* and his administration's response to the recent questions about the president's comments on white supremacists.
The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy. Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by."...
Republican U.S. Senators including Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn and Susan Collins on Wednesday blasted Tuesday night's presidential debate and denounced President Trump for not condemning..