Jamie Foxx to Reprise Electro Role for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3'

Just Jared Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Big surprise from the Marvel universe…Jamie Foxx is returning as the villain Electro for the upcoming third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, THR reports. This news is noteworthy because Jamie actually starred as the villain in one of Andrew Garfield‘s Spider-Man movies! Tom took over the role from Andrew a few years back and has [...]
Video Credit: In The Know Changemakers - Everg
News video: How a 21-year-old immigrant overcame his anxieties by 'becoming' Spider-Man

How a 21-year-old immigrant overcame his anxieties by 'becoming' Spider-Man 03:13

 Andrés Bornacelli found a community of like-minded individuals by dressing up as Spider-Man

