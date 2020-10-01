|
Jamie Foxx to Reprise Electro Role for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3'
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Big surprise from the Marvel universe…Jamie Foxx is returning as the villain Electro for the upcoming third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, THR reports. This news is noteworthy because Jamie actually starred as the villain in one of Andrew Garfield‘s Spider-Man movies! Tom took over the role from Andrew a few years back and has [...]
