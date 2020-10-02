Global  
 

'The Witches,' Starring Anne Hathaway, Will Skip Theaters & Launch on HBO Max This Month

Just Jared Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The highly anticipated remake of The Witches was supposed to hit theaters this month, but the movie will be released on HBO Max instead! Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci star in director Robert Zemeckis‘ fantasy adventure based on the classic story by Roald Dahl. The Witches tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale [...]
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: The Witches on HBO Max - Official Trailer

The Witches on HBO Max - Official Trailer 02:12

 Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max fantasy comedy movie The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis. It stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Jahzir Kadeem Bruno. The Witches Release Date: October 22, 2020 on HBO Max After you watch The Witches let us know...

