Megan Hunter RT @Variety: Watch the trailer for #TheWitches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock https://t.co/e4UzySuos… 21 seconds ago K.Kohen RT @IMDb: Watch the new trailer for Robert Zemeckis’s reimagining of “Roald Dahl’s The Witches,” starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, S… 45 seconds ago ር.ር 🦇 RT @WarnerBrosUK: Witches are real, and they are everywhere! 🐀 Watch the official trailer for #TheWitchesMovie, starring Anne Hathaway, Oc… 53 seconds ago Pup RT @fxhxxm: FIRST IMAGES FOR HBO MAX's THE WITCHES STARRING ANNE HATHAWAY, STANLEY TUCCI AND OCTAVIA SPENCER #thewitchesHbomax https://t.c… 57 seconds ago Kwame Holmes RT @mordkhetzvi: only have one zoom meeting today and it will begin with me saying "sorry SO distracted by the news today can you believe A… 2 minutes ago 🅹🅴🅽🅽🆈 RT @FilmUpdates: The official trailer for ‘The Witches’ starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci has been released. The fi… 2 minutes ago tshingy. RT @IGN: Watch the mouse-riddled trailer for Roald Dahl’s The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer. https://t.co/nfBD1NowuR 3 minutes ago 🌟🌟 ‘The Witches,’ Starring Anne Hathaway, Will Skip Theaters & Launch on HBO Max This Month https://t.co/iEmJnTUelr 4 minutes ago