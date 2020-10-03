21 Savage Does Opposite Of Kanye West W/ His Grammy In New Runnin Video
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Atlanta rapper 21 Savage isn’t keeping his Grammy award in a trophy case forever. Instead, the hip-hop star and longtime friend/producer Metro Boomin take the award for “Best Rap Song” of 2019 to Georgia’s most popular city in their new “Runnin” music video. The visual stems from their new Savage Mode 2 album and shows […]
