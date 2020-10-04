Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli; all you need to know about your favourite contestants
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Bigg Boss fans can finally rejoice. The wait is finally over. The 14th season of the controversial reality TV show has finally returned on your television screens! Starting this Saturday, some of the popular and unknown faces will be locking themselves in the *grand-and-speculator Bigg Boss house* providing us our daily dose of...
After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to know which celebrities will be a part of the show this year and we finally have a probable list of...