Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli; all you need to know about your favourite contestants

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli; all you need to know about your favourite contestantsBigg Boss fans can finally rejoice. The wait is finally over. The 14th season of the controversial reality TV show has finally returned on your television screens! Starting this Saturday, some of the popular and unknown faces will be locking themselves in the *grand-and-speculator Bigg Boss house* providing us our daily dose of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year

Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year 12:33

 After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to know which celebrities will be a part of the show this year and we finally have a probable list of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets [Video]

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published
Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season

It’s almost time for Bigg Boss 14 and before we witness the grand premiere of the new season we tell you everything that has changed on show with this brand new season. Check out all the major..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published
Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house [Video]

Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14: After Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin loses it on Nikki Tamboli

 Nikki Tamboli has got on the wrong foot of many as soon as she entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' house
DNA


Tweets about this

prarthanaStha13

Prarthana Stha (pp)⚡️ RT @PinkvillaTelly: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: #JasminBhasin REVEALS she felt #RashamiDesai 'provoked' #SidharthShukla in BB 13 #BB14 #B… 6 minutes ago

bliss_ans

~Anshika~❤✨ RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Are you excited to see BFFs Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin together in the house? — vot… 6 minutes ago

Ashrafu00374380

SIDHARTH SHUKLA FAN RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are the 'Toofani Seniors' #BiggB… 7 minutes ago

NidhiSurolia

Nidhi RT @Koimoi: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Jasmin Bhasin On Reuniting With Sidharth Shukla, Naagin 4 Being An Added Advantage For Fame & More #Bi… 9 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE On Bigg Boss 14, Day 1, a fight breaks out between #JasminBhasin and #NikkiTamboli. The Naagin 5 actress is spotted… https://t.co/OYruk1rfza 25 minutes ago