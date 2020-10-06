Global  
 

Sandra Bullock Carries Heavy Lumber While Filming a Netflix Movie

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Sandra Bullock is putting in the heavy lifting. The 56-year-old Bird Box actress was spotted shooting a scene carrying lumber while working on her as-of-yet untitled Netflix movie on Tuesday (October 6) in Vancouver, Canada. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock The new project is adapted from the British mini-series Unforgiven, created [...]
