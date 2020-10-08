Celebs Had a Lot to Say About Mike Pence During the VP Debate - Read Tweets Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Celebs are speaking out during the Vice Presidential Debate and they have a lot to say about Mike Pence‘s behavior throughout it. Pence has been going over his time after nearly every question and he almost always insists on having the final word on each topic, even if that means he uses his time for [...] 👓 View full article

