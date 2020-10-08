Global  
 

Rajesh Kumar on Bigg Boss 14: Hope contestants are sporting rather than being abusive

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020
Like many of us, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Rosesh, aka Rajesh Kumar, is excited about the new season of Bigg Boss. The actor, however, hopes that the show has less abuses and more entertainment this year. "The expectation from the show is, like every year, I am wishing that thodhi gandagi kam ho (it is less dirty this time). It...
