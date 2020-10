Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar passes away; celebs pay condolences Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar is no more. According to media reports, Kharshikar died of a heart attack at his residence in Thane on Thursday (October 8, 2020). Kharshikar was well-known for Marathi films like Sau. Sashi Deodhar, Lapwa Chhapwi, Chamatkar, and Kiss Bai Kiss.



According to *Hindustan Times*, he... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this