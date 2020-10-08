Global  
 

Mark Meadows Reportedly Hosted 70 People at His Daughter’s Wedding in May, Violating State Orders Banning Gatherings of More Than 10

Mediaite Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Mark Meadows Reportedly Hosted 70 People at His Daughter’s Wedding in May, Violating State Orders Banning Gatherings of More Than 10White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly hosted 70 guests at his daughter's wedding in Georgia this past May, in violation of a state order.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules 00:27

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta. The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,...

